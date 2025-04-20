QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / OBE
Tornare a Azioni

OBE: Obsidian Energy Ltd

6.19 USD 0.11 (1.75%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OBE ha avuto una variazione del -1.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.17 e ad un massimo di 6.36.

Segui le dinamiche di Obsidian Energy Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OBE News

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.17 6.36
Intervallo Annuale
3.88 6.53
Chiusura Precedente
6.30
Apertura
6.34
Bid
6.19
Ask
6.49
Minimo
6.17
Massimo
6.36
Volume
732
Variazione giornaliera
-1.75%
Variazione Mensile
2.15%
Variazione Semestrale
5.63%
Variazione Annuale
12.14%
20 settembre, sabato