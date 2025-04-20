Valute / OBE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
OBE: Obsidian Energy Ltd
6.19 USD 0.11 (1.75%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OBE ha avuto una variazione del -1.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.17 e ad un massimo di 6.36.
Segui le dinamiche di Obsidian Energy Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OBE News
- Obsidian Energy Receives Solid Value From Its Sale Of InPlay Oil Shares (NYSE:OBE)
- BOS Better Online Solutions schedules annual shareholder meeting for October 23
- InPlay Oil Stock: Executing On A Major Acquisition To Sustain A 9.5% Yield (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)
- Barry Smead appointed as Oberon’s head of investment management
- Mega Matrix shareholders approve share capital increase and new equity plan
- Oberon Investments reports record revenue, 40% growth in FY25
- 4 Canadian E&P Stocks That Stand Out in a Weak Oil Market
- Roth/MKM initiates InPlay Oil stock with Buy rating on free cash flow outlook
- Obsidian Energy: Reduced Growth Plans Due To The Commodity Pricing Environment (OBE)
- obsidian energy ltd. provides operations update in latest filing
- Obsidian Energy: No More Debt Worries (NYSE:OBE)
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.17 6.36
Intervallo Annuale
3.88 6.53
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.30
- Apertura
- 6.34
- Bid
- 6.19
- Ask
- 6.49
- Minimo
- 6.17
- Massimo
- 6.36
- Volume
- 732
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.75%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.15%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.14%
20 settembre, sabato