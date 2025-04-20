Currencies / OBE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
OBE: Obsidian Energy Ltd
6.41 USD 0.30 (4.91%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OBE exchange rate has changed by 4.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.14 and at a high of 6.45.
Follow Obsidian Energy Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OBE News
- Obsidian Energy Receives Solid Value From Its Sale Of InPlay Oil Shares (NYSE:OBE)
- BOS Better Online Solutions schedules annual shareholder meeting for October 23
- InPlay Oil Stock: Executing On A Major Acquisition To Sustain A 9.5% Yield (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)
- Barry Smead appointed as Oberon’s head of investment management
- Mega Matrix shareholders approve share capital increase and new equity plan
- Oberon Investments reports record revenue, 40% growth in FY25
- 4 Canadian E&P Stocks That Stand Out in a Weak Oil Market
- Roth/MKM initiates InPlay Oil stock with Buy rating on free cash flow outlook
- Obsidian Energy: Reduced Growth Plans Due To The Commodity Pricing Environment (OBE)
- obsidian energy ltd. provides operations update in latest filing
- Obsidian Energy: No More Debt Worries (NYSE:OBE)
Daily Range
6.14 6.45
Year Range
3.88 6.53
- Previous Close
- 6.11
- Open
- 6.14
- Bid
- 6.41
- Ask
- 6.71
- Low
- 6.14
- High
- 6.45
- Volume
- 677
- Daily Change
- 4.91%
- Month Change
- 5.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.39%
- Year Change
- 16.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%