Valute / NRIM
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
NRIM: Northrim BanCorp Inc
91.04 USD 1.66 (1.79%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NRIM ha avuto una variazione del -1.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 90.67 e ad un massimo di 92.58.
Segui le dinamiche di Northrim BanCorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NRIM News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Northrim BanCorp announces 4-for-1 stock split to boost liquidity
- Northrim BanCorp chairman Joe Schierhorn to retire at year-end
- Northrim BanCorp declares $0.64 quarterly dividend
- Why Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Northrim BanCorp: Low Asset Yields To Mitigate Fed Rate Cut Impacts (NASDAQ:NRIM)
- Northrim earnings missed by $0.18, revenue topped estimates
- Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Why Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Northrim BanCorp Q1 2025 slides: EPS surges 61% YoY amid diversification strategy
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 1
- Northrim BanCorp stock soars to all-time high of $91.73
- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.64 per Share
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 2
- 31 Upcoming Dividend Increases, Including 3 Kings
Intervallo Giornaliero
90.67 92.58
Intervallo Annuale
63.68 100.01
- Chiusura Precedente
- 92.70
- Apertura
- 92.58
- Bid
- 91.04
- Ask
- 91.34
- Minimo
- 90.67
- Massimo
- 92.58
- Volume
- 119
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.41%
- Variazione Annuale
- 32.77%
20 settembre, sabato