NRIM: Northrim BanCorp Inc

91.04 USD 1.66 (1.79%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NRIM ha avuto una variazione del -1.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 90.67 e ad un massimo di 92.58.

Intervallo Giornaliero
90.67 92.58
Intervallo Annuale
63.68 100.01
Chiusura Precedente
92.70
Apertura
92.58
Bid
91.04
Ask
91.34
Minimo
90.67
Massimo
92.58
Volume
119
Variazione giornaliera
-1.79%
Variazione Mensile
-2.11%
Variazione Semestrale
19.41%
Variazione Annuale
32.77%
20 settembre, sabato