NRIM: Northrim BanCorp Inc

88.43 USD 2.04 (2.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NRIM exchange rate has changed by -2.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 87.28 and at a high of 90.51.

Follow Northrim BanCorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
87.28 90.51
Year Range
63.68 100.01
Previous Close
90.47
Open
90.51
Bid
88.43
Ask
88.73
Low
87.28
High
90.51
Volume
127
Daily Change
-2.25%
Month Change
-4.91%
6 Months Change
15.99%
Year Change
28.96%
