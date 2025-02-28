Currencies / NRIM
NRIM: Northrim BanCorp Inc
88.43 USD 2.04 (2.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NRIM exchange rate has changed by -2.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 87.28 and at a high of 90.51.
Follow Northrim BanCorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NRIM News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Northrim BanCorp announces 4-for-1 stock split to boost liquidity
- Northrim BanCorp chairman Joe Schierhorn to retire at year-end
- Northrim BanCorp declares $0.64 quarterly dividend
- Why Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Northrim BanCorp: Low Asset Yields To Mitigate Fed Rate Cut Impacts (NASDAQ:NRIM)
- Northrim earnings missed by $0.18, revenue topped estimates
- Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Why Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Northrim BanCorp Q1 2025 slides: EPS surges 61% YoY amid diversification strategy
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 1
- Northrim BanCorp stock soars to all-time high of $91.73
- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.64 per Share
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 2
- 31 Upcoming Dividend Increases, Including 3 Kings
Daily Range
87.28 90.51
Year Range
63.68 100.01
- Previous Close
- 90.47
- Open
- 90.51
- Bid
- 88.43
- Ask
- 88.73
- Low
- 87.28
- High
- 90.51
- Volume
- 127
- Daily Change
- -2.25%
- Month Change
- -4.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.99%
- Year Change
- 28.96%
