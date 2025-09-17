Valute / NFLX
NFLX: Netflix Inc - Common Stock
1226.97 USD 19.19 (1.59%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NFLX ha avuto una variazione del 1.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1208.20 e ad un massimo di 1229.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Netflix Inc - Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1208.20 1229.94
Intervallo Annuale
685.57 1341.15
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1207.78
- Apertura
- 1217.37
- Bid
- 1226.97
- Ask
- 1227.27
- Minimo
- 1208.20
- Massimo
- 1229.94
- Volume
- 4.930 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.59%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.53%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 32.29%
- Variazione Annuale
- 72.34%
20 settembre, sabato