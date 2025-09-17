QuotazioniSezioni
NFLX: Netflix Inc - Common Stock

1226.97 USD 19.19 (1.59%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NFLX ha avuto una variazione del 1.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1208.20 e ad un massimo di 1229.94.

Segui le dinamiche di Netflix Inc - Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1208.20 1229.94
Intervallo Annuale
685.57 1341.15
Chiusura Precedente
1207.78
Apertura
1217.37
Bid
1226.97
Ask
1227.27
Minimo
1208.20
Massimo
1229.94
Volume
4.930 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.59%
Variazione Mensile
2.53%
Variazione Semestrale
32.29%
Variazione Annuale
72.34%
20 settembre, sabato