MTUS: Metallus Inc

16.40 USD 0.25 (1.50%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MTUS ha avuto una variazione del -1.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.34 e ad un massimo di 16.80.

Segui le dinamiche di Metallus Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
16.34 16.80
Intervallo Annuale
10.78 18.17
Chiusura Precedente
16.65
Apertura
16.64
Bid
16.40
Ask
16.70
Minimo
16.34
Massimo
16.80
Volume
239
Variazione giornaliera
-1.50%
Variazione Mensile
2.44%
Variazione Semestrale
24.24%
Variazione Annuale
10.89%
