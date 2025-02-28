Valute / MTUS
MTUS: Metallus Inc
16.40 USD 0.25 (1.50%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MTUS ha avuto una variazione del -1.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.34 e ad un massimo di 16.80.
Segui le dinamiche di Metallus Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MTUS News
- Metallus Q2 2025 slides: Sales up 9%, defense sector investments to drive growth
- Metallus (MTUS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Metallus EVP Syrvalin sells $135k in shares
- Metallus CAO Yacobozzi sells $395k in shares
- Metallus president Westbrooks sells $72,000 in shares
- Kraft Heinz and Helmerich & Payne Hit the Casualty List
- Metallus Stock: Benefiting From Higher Defense Spending And Steel Tariffs (NYSE:MTUS)
- Metallus stock maintains Sector Weight at KeyBanc post-earnings
- Metallus appoints new president and CFO
- Amtech Systems, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL)
- Why ReShape Lifesciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 82%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL)
- Metallus Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MTUS)
- Metallus Inc. (MTUS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.34 16.80
Intervallo Annuale
10.78 18.17
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.65
- Apertura
- 16.64
- Bid
- 16.40
- Ask
- 16.70
- Minimo
- 16.34
- Massimo
- 16.80
- Volume
- 239
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.50%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.44%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 24.24%
- Variazione Annuale
- 10.89%
20 settembre, sabato