Currencies / MTUS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MTUS: Metallus Inc
16.80 USD 0.18 (1.06%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MTUS exchange rate has changed by -1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.68 and at a high of 17.02.
Follow Metallus Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MTUS News
- Metallus Q2 2025 slides: Sales up 9%, defense sector investments to drive growth
- Metallus (MTUS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Metallus EVP Syrvalin sells $135k in shares
- Metallus CAO Yacobozzi sells $395k in shares
- Metallus president Westbrooks sells $72,000 in shares
- Kraft Heinz and Helmerich & Payne Hit the Casualty List
- Metallus Stock: Benefiting From Higher Defense Spending And Steel Tariffs (NYSE:MTUS)
- Metallus stock maintains Sector Weight at KeyBanc post-earnings
- Metallus appoints new president and CFO
- Amtech Systems, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL)
- Why ReShape Lifesciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 82%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL)
- Metallus Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MTUS)
- Metallus Inc. (MTUS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
16.68 17.02
Year Range
10.78 18.17
- Previous Close
- 16.98
- Open
- 16.98
- Bid
- 16.80
- Ask
- 17.10
- Low
- 16.68
- High
- 17.02
- Volume
- 371
- Daily Change
- -1.06%
- Month Change
- 4.93%
- 6 Months Change
- 27.27%
- Year Change
- 13.59%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%