MQ: Marqeta Inc - Class A
5.69 USD 0.12 (2.07%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MQ ha avuto una variazione del -2.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.68 e ad un massimo di 5.83.
Segui le dinamiche di Marqeta Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.68 5.83
Intervallo Annuale
3.37 6.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.81
- Apertura
- 5.82
- Bid
- 5.69
- Ask
- 5.99
- Minimo
- 5.68
- Massimo
- 5.83
- Volume
- 3.436 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.07%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 38.11%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.36%
20 settembre, sabato