KRG: Kite Realty Group Trust
22.16 USD 0.07 (0.31%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KRG ha avuto una variazione del -0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.05 e ad un massimo di 22.30.
Segui le dinamiche di Kite Realty Group Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
22.05 22.30
Intervallo Annuale
18.51 28.24
- Chiusura Precedente
- 22.23
- Apertura
- 22.20
- Bid
- 22.16
- Ask
- 22.46
- Minimo
- 22.05
- Massimo
- 22.30
- Volume
- 2.297 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.31%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.90%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.34%
- Variazione Annuale
- -16.69%
20 settembre, sabato