KRG: Kite Realty Group Trust

22.16 USD 0.07 (0.31%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KRG ha avuto una variazione del -0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.05 e ad un massimo di 22.30.

Segui le dinamiche di Kite Realty Group Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
22.05 22.30
Intervallo Annuale
18.51 28.24
Chiusura Precedente
22.23
Apertura
22.20
Bid
22.16
Ask
22.46
Minimo
22.05
Massimo
22.30
Volume
2.297 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.31%
Variazione Mensile
-1.90%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.34%
Variazione Annuale
-16.69%
