KRG: Kite Realty Group Trust
22.16 USD 0.07 (0.31%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
KRG fiyatı bugün -0.31% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 22.05 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 22.30 aralığında işlem gördü.
Kite Realty Group Trust hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
22.05 22.30
Yıllık aralık
18.51 28.24
- Önceki kapanış
- 22.23
- Açılış
- 22.20
- Satış
- 22.16
- Alış
- 22.46
- Düşük
- 22.05
- Yüksek
- 22.30
- Hacim
- 2.297 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.31%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.90%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -1.34%
- Yıllık değişim
- -16.69%
21 Eylül, Pazar