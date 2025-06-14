FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / KRG
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

KRG: Kite Realty Group Trust

22.16 USD 0.07 (0.31%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

KRG fiyatı bugün -0.31% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 22.05 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 22.30 aralığında işlem gördü.

Kite Realty Group Trust hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KRG haberleri

Günlük aralık
22.05 22.30
Yıllık aralık
18.51 28.24
Önceki kapanış
22.23
Açılış
22.20
Satış
22.16
Alış
22.46
Düşük
22.05
Yüksek
22.30
Hacim
2.297 K
Günlük değişim
-0.31%
Aylık değişim
-1.90%
6 aylık değişim
-1.34%
Yıllık değişim
-16.69%
21 Eylül, Pazar