IRT: Independence Realty Trust Inc

17.18 USD 0.11 (0.64%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IRT ha avuto una variazione del 0.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.00 e ad un massimo di 17.24.

Segui le dinamiche di Independence Realty Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.00 17.24
Intervallo Annuale
16.60 22.27
Chiusura Precedente
17.07
Apertura
17.09
Bid
17.18
Ask
17.48
Minimo
17.00
Massimo
17.24
Volume
1.994 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.64%
Variazione Mensile
-4.18%
Variazione Semestrale
-19.34%
Variazione Annuale
-16.68%
