Valute / IRT
IRT: Independence Realty Trust Inc
17.18 USD 0.11 (0.64%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IRT ha avuto una variazione del 0.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.00 e ad un massimo di 17.24.
Segui le dinamiche di Independence Realty Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IRT News
- Independence Realty Trust declares $0.17 quarterly dividend
- Independence Realty Trust director Gebert sells $8940 in stock
- Earnings call transcript: Independence Realty Trust misses Q2 2025 forecasts
- Independence Realty Trust Stock: Data-Driven Approach To Real Estate (NYSE:IRT)
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Independence Realty Trust stock rating reiterated by JMP at Market Outperform
- Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Q2 FFO Match Estimates
- Independence Realty Trust stock hits 52-week low at 17.03 USD
- What to Expect From AvalonBay Communities in Q2 Earnings?
- What to Expect From Camden Property Stock in Q2 Earnings?
- Baron Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (BDFIX)
- Baron Real Estate Income Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Independence Realty Trust stock hits 52-week low at $17.10
- Equity REITs: Takeaways From REITWeek 2025
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- The State Of REITs: June 2025 Edition
- 4 U.S., Canadian REITs Hike Dividend Payments In May
- Citizens JMP maintains Independence Realty Trust stock rating
- This Rapid7 Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Tuesday - Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD), Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)
- Jefferies lifts rating on Sunbelt REITs stocks on stronger growth
- The State Of REITs: February 2025 Edition
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.00 17.24
Intervallo Annuale
16.60 22.27
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.07
- Apertura
- 17.09
- Bid
- 17.18
- Ask
- 17.48
- Minimo
- 17.00
- Massimo
- 17.24
- Volume
- 1.994 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.64%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -19.34%
- Variazione Annuale
- -16.68%
20 settembre, sabato