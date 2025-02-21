Moedas / IRT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
IRT: Independence Realty Trust Inc
16.93 USD 0.01 (0.06%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IRT para hoje mudou para -0.06%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 16.92 e o mais alto foi 17.01.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Independence Realty Trust Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IRT Notícias
- Independence Realty Trust declares $0.17 quarterly dividend
- Independence Realty Trust director Gebert sells $8940 in stock
- Earnings call transcript: Independence Realty Trust misses Q2 2025 forecasts
- Independence Realty Trust Stock: Data-Driven Approach To Real Estate (NYSE:IRT)
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Independence Realty Trust stock rating reiterated by JMP at Market Outperform
- Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Q2 FFO Match Estimates
- Independence Realty Trust stock hits 52-week low at 17.03 USD
- What to Expect From AvalonBay Communities in Q2 Earnings?
- What to Expect From Camden Property Stock in Q2 Earnings?
- Baron Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (BDFIX)
- Baron Real Estate Income Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Independence Realty Trust stock hits 52-week low at $17.10
- Equity REITs: Takeaways From REITWeek 2025
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- The State Of REITs: June 2025 Edition
- 4 U.S., Canadian REITs Hike Dividend Payments In May
- Citizens JMP maintains Independence Realty Trust stock rating
- This Rapid7 Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Tuesday - Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD), Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)
- Jefferies lifts rating on Sunbelt REITs stocks on stronger growth
- The State Of REITs: February 2025 Edition
Faixa diária
16.92 17.01
Faixa anual
16.60 22.27
- Fechamento anterior
- 16.94
- Open
- 16.98
- Bid
- 16.93
- Ask
- 17.23
- Low
- 16.92
- High
- 17.01
- Volume
- 42
- Mudança diária
- -0.06%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.58%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -20.52%
- Mudança anual
- -17.90%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh