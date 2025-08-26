Valute / IBIT
IBIT: iShares Bitcoin Trust
65.37 USD 1.38 (2.07%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IBIT ha avuto una variazione del -2.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 65.34 e ad un massimo di 66.20.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares Bitcoin Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
65.34 66.20
Intervallo Annuale
33.46 69.97
- Chiusura Precedente
- 66.75
- Apertura
- 66.01
- Bid
- 65.37
- Ask
- 65.67
- Minimo
- 65.34
- Massimo
- 66.20
- Volume
- 34.723 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.07%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 37.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- 81.23%
20 settembre, sabato