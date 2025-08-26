QuotazioniSezioni
IBIT: iShares Bitcoin Trust

65.37 USD 1.38 (2.07%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IBIT ha avuto una variazione del -2.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 65.34 e ad un massimo di 66.20.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares Bitcoin Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
65.34 66.20
Intervallo Annuale
33.46 69.97
Chiusura Precedente
66.75
Apertura
66.01
Bid
65.37
Ask
65.67
Minimo
65.34
Massimo
66.20
Volume
34.723 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.07%
Variazione Mensile
5.21%
Variazione Semestrale
37.48%
Variazione Annuale
81.23%
