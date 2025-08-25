Currencies / IBIT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IBIT: iShares Bitcoin Trust
65.84 USD 0.34 (0.52%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IBIT exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.14 and at a high of 65.90.
Follow iShares Bitcoin Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IBIT News
- NRG Energy, CME Group, Bitmine Immersion Technologies And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR), CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)
- IBIT ETF: Institutional Demand Is A Catalyst For Price Appreciation (NEOE:IBIT:CA)
- Bitcoin ETFs: What You Need to Know About Inflows, Outflows, and Price Moves
- What To Expect If XRP ETFs Get Approval From The SEC
- Alphabet, KKR, TKO Group And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
- 2 Top Bitcoin ETFs You Can Buy Right Now -- and 1 to Avoid at All Costs
- The Smartest Way to Invest in Cryptocurrency With $100 Right Now
- AstraZeneca, Corning And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)
- Billionaires Are Buying a BlackRock ETF -- It Could Soar Up to 8,990%, According to Wall Street Experts
- Bitcoin funds may soon be bigger than gold, even as yellow metal sets another round of records
- Where Will YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Be in 1 Year?
- Coinbase To Launch Futures Offering Combined Exposure To 'Mag 7' Stocks, Bitcoin And Ethereum ETFs
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: MSTY, Devon Energy, D-Wave Quantum, OMAH, And More
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Put Money In BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF This Year — Here's How Her Returns Stack Up Against Others In Congress - Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
- China stocks see biggest inflows since April as Europe funds face outflows: BofA
- Is Cryptocurrency Liquidity Shifting From Bitcoin to Altcoins?
- Ethereum ETFs Net $455M Inflows As Metaplanet, Kindly Announce Billions For Bitcoin Treasuries
- Israel Englander's Millennium Goes All-In On Crypto And Healthcare While Rebalancing Big Tech Bets: Bitcoin ETF And Palantir Stakes Soar In Q2 - iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT), Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- More Volatility Ahead In This AI Bull Market
- Billionaire Philippe Laffont Sold 53% of Coatue's AMD Stake in Favor of an ETF Whose Underlying Asset Has Gained Nearly 165,000,000% in 15 Years
- Ethereum Hits Record, Cryptos Reverse On Bitcoin 'Flash Crash'
- Stock Market Today: Dow Falls; RH Skids On Trump Furniture Move; Bitcoin Play Flashes Sell Signal As Crypto Drops (Live Coverage)
- ETF Strategies to Follow as Powell Hints at September Rate Cuts
- IBIT: We're At The Top (Double Downgrade) (NASDAQ:IBIT)
Daily Range
65.14 65.90
Year Range
33.46 69.97
- Previous Close
- 65.50
- Open
- 65.54
- Bid
- 65.84
- Ask
- 66.14
- Low
- 65.14
- High
- 65.90
- Volume
- 16.162 K
- Daily Change
- 0.52%
- Month Change
- 5.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.46%
- Year Change
- 82.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%