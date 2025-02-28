Valute / IBBQ
IBBQ: Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
24.07 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IBBQ ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.07 e ad un massimo di 24.07.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.07 24.07
Intervallo Annuale
17.84 24.66
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.07
- Apertura
- 24.07
- Bid
- 24.07
- Ask
- 24.37
- Minimo
- 24.07
- Massimo
- 24.07
- Volume
- 2
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.95%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.97%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.96%
