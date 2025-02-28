QuotazioniSezioni
IBBQ: Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

24.07 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IBBQ ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.07 e ad un massimo di 24.07.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
24.07 24.07
Intervallo Annuale
17.84 24.66
Chiusura Precedente
24.07
Apertura
24.07
Bid
24.07
Ask
24.37
Minimo
24.07
Massimo
24.07
Volume
2
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
1.95%
Variazione Semestrale
13.97%
Variazione Annuale
0.96%
23 settembre, martedì
12:30
USD
Conto Corrente
Agire
$​-251.312 B
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Discorso del Governatore Bowman della Fed
Agire
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Vendita di Case Esistenti
Agire
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Vendita di Case Esistenti m/m
Agire
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discorso del Presidente della Fed Powell
Agire
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Asta di Banconote a 2 anni
Agire
Fcst
Prev
3.641%