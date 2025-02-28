通貨 / IBBQ
IBBQ: Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
24.07 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IBBQの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.07の安値と24.07の高値で取引されました。
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
24.07 24.07
1年のレンジ
17.84 24.66
- 以前の終値
- 24.07
- 始値
- 24.07
- 買値
- 24.07
- 買値
- 24.37
- 安値
- 24.07
- 高値
- 24.07
- 出来高
- 2
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.95%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.97%
- 1年の変化
- 0.96%
