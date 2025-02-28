Moedas / IBBQ
IBBQ: Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
24.07 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IBBQ para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24.07 e o mais alto foi 24.07.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IBBQ Notícias
Faixa diária
24.07 24.07
Faixa anual
17.84 24.66
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.07
- Open
- 24.07
- Bid
- 24.07
- Ask
- 24.37
- Low
- 24.07
- High
- 24.07
- Volume
- 2
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.95%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 13.97%
- Mudança anual
- 0.96%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- $-251.312 bilh
- Projeç.
- $-406.051 bilh
- Prév.
- $-439.822 bilh
13:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 4.04 milh
- Prév.
- 4.01 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -2.0%
- Prév.
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 3.641%