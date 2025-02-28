报价部分
货币 / IBBQ
回到股票

IBBQ: Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

24.07 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日IBBQ汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点24.07和高点24.07进行交易。

关注Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

日范围
24.07 24.07
年范围
17.84 24.66
前一天收盘价
24.07
开盘价
24.07
卖价
24.07
买价
24.37
最低价
24.07
最高价
24.07
交易量
2
日变化
0.00%
月变化
1.95%
6个月变化
13.97%
年变化
0.96%
23 九月, 星期二
12:30
USD
经常帐
实际值
$​-251.312 B
预测值
$​-406.051 B
前值
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Fed理事Bowman讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
14:00
USD
成品房销售额
实际值
预测值
4.04 M
前值
4.01 M
14:00
USD
成品房销售额月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
-2.0%
前值
2.0%
16:35
USD
美联储主席Powell讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
17:00
USD
2年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
3.641%