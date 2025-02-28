货币 / IBBQ
IBBQ: Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
24.07 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IBBQ汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点24.07和高点24.07进行交易。
关注Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IBBQ新闻
- How New Treatments And U.S. Policy Changes Are Driving Healthcare Stocks
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Harnessing Nature's Wisdom: Gene-Editing Therapy For Cardiovascular Disease
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- 4 Calls For Trump’s Pharmaceutical Tariffs
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- The HealthCare Sector: A Look At Sector Earnings Trends
- 3 Areas Of Focus As U.S. Earnings Strength Continues
- Healthcare Sector Checkup As U.S. Looks To Change Regulations
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- How Will New Tariffs Impact Your Investment Portfolio In 2025?
- The Great Transformation: Riding The Wave Of Change
- U.S. Consumers To Be Hit Hardest By Pharmaceutical Tariffs
- Volatility Brings Changes To Market Leadership
- How ESG Policies Can Keep The Healthcare Sector Fighting Fit
- Gold Rush: The Story Behind January's U.S. Trade Data
- Inflection Points: Trying To Reason With High Vol Season
- From AI To Infrastructure: The 10 Investment Themes Defining The Next 5 Years
- Markets In Motion: Tariffs, Tech And Treasure
- Under The Microscope: Looking For Opportunity Among Healthcare's Underperformers
日范围
24.07 24.07
年范围
17.84 24.66
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.07
- 开盘价
- 24.07
- 卖价
- 24.07
- 买价
- 24.37
- 最低价
- 24.07
- 最高价
- 24.07
- 交易量
- 2
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 1.95%
- 6个月变化
- 13.97%
- 年变化
- 0.96%
23 九月, 星期二
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- $-251.312 B
- 预测值
- $-406.051 B
- 前值
- $-439.822 B
13:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 4.04 M
- 前值
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -2.0%
- 前值
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 3.641%