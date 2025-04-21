Valute / GMRE
GMRE: Global Medical REIT Inc
7.53 USD 0.21 (2.71%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GMRE ha avuto una variazione del -2.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.53 e ad un massimo di 7.77.
Segui le dinamiche di Global Medical REIT Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.53 7.77
Intervallo Annuale
6.05 9.94
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.74
- Apertura
- 7.77
- Bid
- 7.53
- Ask
- 7.83
- Minimo
- 7.53
- Massimo
- 7.77
- Volume
- 1.201 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.07%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -14.24%
- Variazione Annuale
- -24.25%
