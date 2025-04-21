QuotazioniSezioni
GMRE
GMRE: Global Medical REIT Inc

7.53 USD 0.21 (2.71%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GMRE ha avuto una variazione del -2.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.53 e ad un massimo di 7.77.

Segui le dinamiche di Global Medical REIT Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.53 7.77
Intervallo Annuale
6.05 9.94
Chiusura Precedente
7.74
Apertura
7.77
Bid
7.53
Ask
7.83
Minimo
7.53
Massimo
7.77
Volume
1.201 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.71%
Variazione Mensile
1.07%
Variazione Semestrale
-14.24%
Variazione Annuale
-24.25%
