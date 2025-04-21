Moedas / GMRE
GMRE: Global Medical REIT Inc
7.73 USD 0.14 (1.84%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GMRE para hoje mudou para 1.84%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.59 e o mais alto foi 7.73.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Global Medical REIT Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
7.59 7.73
Faixa anual
6.05 9.94
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.59
- Open
- 7.60
- Bid
- 7.73
- Ask
- 8.03
- Low
- 7.59
- High
- 7.73
- Volume
- 254
- Mudança diária
- 1.84%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.76%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -11.96%
- Mudança anual
- -22.23%
