GMRE: Global Medical REIT Inc
7.74 USD 0.15 (1.98%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GMREの今日の為替レートは、1.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.59の安値と7.79の高値で取引されました。
Global Medical REIT Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
7.59 7.79
1年のレンジ
6.05 9.94
- 以前の終値
- 7.59
- 始値
- 7.60
- 買値
- 7.74
- 買値
- 8.04
- 安値
- 7.59
- 高値
- 7.79
- 出来高
- 823
- 1日の変化
- 1.98%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.89%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -11.85%
- 1年の変化
- -22.13%
