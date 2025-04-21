Currencies / GMRE
GMRE: Global Medical REIT Inc
7.63 USD 0.03 (0.39%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GMRE exchange rate has changed by -0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.62 and at a high of 7.76.
Follow Global Medical REIT Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GMRE News
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Perform rating on Global Medical REIT stock
- Global Medical REIT announces $50 million stock buyback, 1-for-5 split
- Global Medical REIT Q2 2025 slides: rental revenue climbs amid strategic acquisitions
- Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Q2 FFO Meet Estimates
- 2 High-Yield Preferreds For Non-Cyclical Retirement Income
- Sell Alert: 3 REITs That Will Likely Cut Their Dividend
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow In Week Ended July 25
- Generating Option 'Income' In July
- Which ETF Has the Highest Dividend Yield in 2025? And Is It a Buy Now?
- The Bulls Are Back
- Global Medical REIT Stock: Dividend Cut, CEO Changed, And Likely Undervalued (NYSE:GMRE)
- Global Medical REIT: What's Next After The Dividend Cut (NYSE:GMRE)
- Why REITs Pose A Growing Risk To Retirement Nest Eggs
- Global Medical REIT names new CEO amid operational challenges
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of June 16, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Don't Get Caught: 2 High-Yield Stocks Likely Nearing Dividend Cut
- Global Medical REIT stock maintains rating at Citizens JMP
- Tariffs On, Tariffs Off
- Global Medical REIT Inc. Board Declares 2025 Second Quarter Common and Preferred Dividends
- GMRE stock touches 52-week low at $6.57 amid market challenges
- Top 3 Real Estate Stocks You'll Regret Missing This Quarter - Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE), Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)
- Global Medical REIT holds annual meeting, elects directors
- The State Of REITs: April 2025 Edition
Daily Range
7.62 7.76
Year Range
6.05 9.94
- Previous Close
- 7.66
- Open
- 7.70
- Bid
- 7.63
- Ask
- 7.93
- Low
- 7.62
- High
- 7.76
- Volume
- 773
- Daily Change
- -0.39%
- Month Change
- 2.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.10%
- Year Change
- -23.24%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%