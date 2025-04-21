통화 / GMRE
GMRE: Global Medical REIT Inc
7.53 USD 0.21 (2.71%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GMRE 환율이 오늘 -2.71%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.53이고 고가는 7.77이었습니다.
Global Medical REIT Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
GMRE News
일일 변동 비율
7.53 7.77
년간 변동
6.05 9.94
- 이전 종가
- 7.74
- 시가
- 7.77
- Bid
- 7.53
- Ask
- 7.83
- 저가
- 7.53
- 고가
- 7.77
- 볼륨
- 1.201 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.71%
- 월 변동
- 1.07%
- 6개월 변동
- -14.24%
- 년간 변동율
- -24.25%
20 9월, 토요일