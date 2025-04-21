货币 / GMRE
GMRE: Global Medical REIT Inc
7.63 USD 0.03 (0.39%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GMRE汇率已更改-0.39%。当日，交易品种以低点7.62和高点7.76进行交易。
关注Global Medical REIT Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GMRE新闻
日范围
7.62 7.76
年范围
6.05 9.94
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.66
- 开盘价
- 7.70
- 卖价
- 7.63
- 买价
- 7.93
- 最低价
- 7.62
- 最高价
- 7.76
- 交易量
- 773
- 日变化
- -0.39%
- 月变化
- 2.42%
- 6个月变化
- -13.10%
- 年变化
- -23.24%
