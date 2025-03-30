Valute / FTF
FTF: Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest
6.41 USD 0.01 (0.16%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FTF ha avuto una variazione del 0.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.39 e ad un massimo di 6.42.
Segui le dinamiche di Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.39 6.42
Intervallo Annuale
5.57 6.82
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.40
- Apertura
- 6.40
- Bid
- 6.41
- Ask
- 6.71
- Minimo
- 6.39
- Massimo
- 6.42
- Volume
- 189
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.16%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.31%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.77%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.33%
21 settembre, domenica