QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FTF
Tornare a Azioni

FTF: Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest

6.41 USD 0.01 (0.16%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FTF ha avuto una variazione del 0.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.39 e ad un massimo di 6.42.

Segui le dinamiche di Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FTF News

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.39 6.42
Intervallo Annuale
5.57 6.82
Chiusura Precedente
6.40
Apertura
6.40
Bid
6.41
Ask
6.71
Minimo
6.39
Massimo
6.42
Volume
189
Variazione giornaliera
0.16%
Variazione Mensile
-0.31%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.77%
Variazione Annuale
-4.33%
21 settembre, domenica