货币 / FTF
FTF: Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest
6.46 USD 0.03 (0.46%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FTF汇率已更改-0.46%。当日，交易品种以低点6.46和高点6.52进行交易。
关注Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTF新闻
- FTF: Discount Narrows, Making This Fund Even Less Appealing (NYSE:FTF)
- Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF or the Fund) Announces Notification of Sources of Distributions
- BLW: A Good Option For Debt Exposure If The Price Falls (NYSE:BLW)
- Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF or the Fund) Announces Distribution
- Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF or the Fund) Announces Notification of Sources of Distributions
- Saudi Arabia’s PIF strikes multi-billion investment deals with US asset managers
- EVV: This Bond Fund Has More Risks Than One Might Think
日范围
6.46 6.52
年范围
5.57 6.82
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.49
- 开盘价
- 6.51
- 卖价
- 6.46
- 买价
- 6.76
- 最低价
- 6.46
- 最高价
- 6.52
- 交易量
- 220
- 日变化
- -0.46%
- 月变化
- 0.47%
- 6个月变化
- 0.00%
- 年变化
- -3.58%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B