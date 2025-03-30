通貨 / FTF
FTF: Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest
6.40 USD 0.06 (0.93%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FTFの今日の為替レートは、-0.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.39の安値と6.42の高値で取引されました。
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
FTF News
1日のレンジ
6.39 6.42
1年のレンジ
5.57 6.82
- 以前の終値
- 6.46
- 始値
- 6.42
- 買値
- 6.40
- 買値
- 6.70
- 安値
- 6.39
- 高値
- 6.42
- 出来高
- 140
- 1日の変化
- -0.93%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.47%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.93%
- 1年の変化
- -4.48%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K