FTF: Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest

6.40 USD 0.06 (0.93%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FTFの今日の為替レートは、-0.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.39の安値と6.42の高値で取引されました。

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
6.39 6.42
1年のレンジ
5.57 6.82
以前の終値
6.46
始値
6.42
買値
6.40
買値
6.70
安値
6.39
高値
6.42
出来高
140
1日の変化
-0.93%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.47%
6ヶ月の変化
-0.93%
1年の変化
-4.48%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K