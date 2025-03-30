- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
FTF: Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest
FTF fiyatı bugün 0.32% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 6.35 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 6.39 aralığında işlem gördü.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTF haberleri
- FTF: Discount Narrows, Making This Fund Even Less Appealing (NYSE:FTF)
- Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF or the Fund) Announces Notification of Sources of Distributions
- BLW: A Good Option For Debt Exposure If The Price Falls (NYSE:BLW)
- Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF or the Fund) Announces Distribution
- Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF or the Fund) Announces Notification of Sources of Distributions
- Saudi Arabia’s PIF strikes multi-billion investment deals with US asset managers
- EVV: This Bond Fund Has More Risks Than One Might Think
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is FTF stock price today?
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 6.36 today. It trades within 0.32%, yesterday's close was 6.34, and trading volume reached 287. The live price chart of FTF shows these updates.
Does Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 6.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.07% and USD. View the chart live to track FTF movements.
How to buy FTF stock?
You can buy Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 6.36. Orders are usually placed near 6.36 or 6.66, while 287 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FTF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTF stock?
Investing in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 5.57 - 6.82 and current price 6.36. Many compare -1.09% and -1.55% before placing orders at 6.36 or 6.66. Explore the FTF price chart live with daily changes.
What are FRANKLIN LTD DURATION INCOME TRUST stock highest prices?
The highest price of FRANKLIN LTD DURATION INCOME TRUST in the past year was 6.82. Within 5.57 - 6.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are FRANKLIN LTD DURATION INCOME TRUST stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FRANKLIN LTD DURATION INCOME TRUST (FTF) over the year was 5.57. Comparing it with the current 6.36 and 5.57 - 6.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTF stock split?
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.34, and -5.07% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 6.34
- Açılış
- 6.36
- Satış
- 6.36
- Alış
- 6.66
- Düşük
- 6.35
- Yüksek
- 6.39
- Hacim
- 287
- Günlük değişim
- 0.32%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.09%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -1.55%
- Yıllık değişim
- -5.07%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8