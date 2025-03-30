Moedas / FTF
FTF: Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest
6.40 USD 0.06 (0.93%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FTF para hoje mudou para -0.93%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.39 e o mais alto foi 6.42.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FTF Notícias
Faixa diária
6.39 6.42
Faixa anual
5.57 6.82
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.46
- Open
- 6.42
- Bid
- 6.40
- Ask
- 6.70
- Low
- 6.39
- High
- 6.42
- Volume
- 140
- Mudança diária
- -0.93%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.47%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.93%
- Mudança anual
- -4.48%
