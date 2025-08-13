Valute / FSS
FSS: Federal Signal Corporation
125.35 USD 2.31 (1.81%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FSS ha avuto una variazione del -1.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 124.82 e ad un massimo di 128.05.
Segui le dinamiche di Federal Signal Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
124.82 128.05
Intervallo Annuale
66.47 130.28
- Chiusura Precedente
- 127.66
- Apertura
- 127.62
- Bid
- 125.35
- Ask
- 125.65
- Minimo
- 124.82
- Massimo
- 128.05
- Volume
- 432
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.81%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 71.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- 34.87%
20 settembre, sabato