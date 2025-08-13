QuotazioniSezioni
FSS: Federal Signal Corporation

125.35 USD 2.31 (1.81%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FSS ha avuto una variazione del -1.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 124.82 e ad un massimo di 128.05.

Segui le dinamiche di Federal Signal Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
124.82 128.05
Intervallo Annuale
66.47 130.28
Chiusura Precedente
127.66
Apertura
127.62
Bid
125.35
Ask
125.65
Minimo
124.82
Massimo
128.05
Volume
432
Variazione giornaliera
-1.81%
Variazione Mensile
3.00%
Variazione Semestrale
71.71%
Variazione Annuale
34.87%
20 settembre, sabato