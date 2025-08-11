Currencies / FSS
FSS: Federal Signal Corporation
125.06 USD 1.19 (0.94%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FSS exchange rate has changed by -0.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 124.46 and at a high of 126.33.
Follow Federal Signal Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
124.46 126.33
Year Range
66.47 130.28
- Previous Close
- 126.25
- Open
- 126.33
- Bid
- 125.06
- Ask
- 125.36
- Low
- 124.46
- High
- 126.33
- Volume
- 242
- Daily Change
- -0.94%
- Month Change
- 2.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 71.32%
- Year Change
- 34.56%
