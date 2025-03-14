Valute / EVOK
EVOK: Evoke Pharma Inc
5.22 USD 0.14 (2.76%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EVOK ha avuto una variazione del 2.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.04 e ad un massimo di 5.22.
Segui le dinamiche di Evoke Pharma Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.04 5.22
Intervallo Annuale
1.94 10.11
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.08
- Apertura
- 5.12
- Bid
- 5.22
- Ask
- 5.52
- Minimo
- 5.04
- Massimo
- 5.22
- Volume
- 23
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.76%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.61%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 91.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.21%
21 settembre, domenica