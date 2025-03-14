QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EVOK
Tornare a Azioni

EVOK: Evoke Pharma Inc

5.22 USD 0.14 (2.76%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EVOK ha avuto una variazione del 2.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.04 e ad un massimo di 5.22.

Segui le dinamiche di Evoke Pharma Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EVOK News

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.04 5.22
Intervallo Annuale
1.94 10.11
Chiusura Precedente
5.08
Apertura
5.12
Bid
5.22
Ask
5.52
Minimo
5.04
Massimo
5.22
Volume
23
Variazione giornaliera
2.76%
Variazione Mensile
-2.61%
Variazione Semestrale
91.91%
Variazione Annuale
9.21%
21 settembre, domenica