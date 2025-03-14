Currencies / EVOK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EVOK: Evoke Pharma Inc
5.18 USD 0.05 (0.97%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EVOK exchange rate has changed by 0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.01 and at a high of 5.22.
Follow Evoke Pharma Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EVOK News
- 5 Healthcare Stocks On Fire This Week - Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA), Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA)
- Evoke Pharma stock climbs after new GIMOTI patent listed in FDA Orange Book
- Evoke Pharma’s gastroparesis drug patent listed in FDA Orange Book
- Evoke Pharma Posts 47 Percent Q2 Growth
- FTSE 100 today: Index rises as pound strengthens; Persimmon, Evoke report earnings
- Evoke reaffirms FY25 guidance, implies 3% profit beat on stronger margins
- evoke reports 3% revenue growth and 44% adjusted EBITDA increase in H1 2025
- Evoke Pharma extends GIMOTI patent protection until 2038
- evoke reiterates FY25E revenue growth guidance of 5-9%
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.49%
- Crude Oil Moves Higher; RxSight Shares Plunge - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR), Calidi Biotherapeutics (AMEX:CLDI)
- Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Shares Skyrocket On New Patent: What's Going On? - Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)
- Dow Jumps 200 Points; US Wholesale Inventories Fall 0.3% In May - Calidi Biotherapeutics (AMEX:CLDI), Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL)
- Evoke Pharma stock soars after receiving patent allowance for GIMOTI
- Evoke Pharma receives patent allowance for gastroparesis nasal spray
- evoke director Andrea Gisle Joosen to join Atlantic Grupa board
- Andrea Gisle Joosen appointed to Grafton Group board
- evoke shareholders approve all resolutions at AGM
- evoke plc executives acquire bonus shares
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:EVOK)
- Evoke shares drop 15% as loss widens despite revenue growth
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
5.01 5.22
Year Range
1.94 10.11
- Previous Close
- 5.13
- Open
- 5.02
- Bid
- 5.18
- Ask
- 5.48
- Low
- 5.01
- High
- 5.22
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- 0.97%
- Month Change
- -3.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 90.44%
- Year Change
- 8.37%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev