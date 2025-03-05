QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EOLS
Tornare a Azioni

EOLS: Evolus Inc

6.29 USD 0.13 (2.02%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EOLS ha avuto una variazione del -2.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.21 e ad un massimo di 6.54.

Segui le dinamiche di Evolus Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EOLS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.21 6.54
Intervallo Annuale
6.21 17.82
Chiusura Precedente
6.42
Apertura
6.49
Bid
6.29
Ask
6.59
Minimo
6.21
Massimo
6.54
Volume
2.172 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.02%
Variazione Mensile
-17.13%
Variazione Semestrale
-47.28%
Variazione Annuale
-61.12%
20 settembre, sabato