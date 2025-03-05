Valute / EOLS
EOLS: Evolus Inc
6.29 USD 0.13 (2.02%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EOLS ha avuto una variazione del -2.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.21 e ad un massimo di 6.54.
Segui le dinamiche di Evolus Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
EOLS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.21 6.54
Intervallo Annuale
6.21 17.82
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.42
- Apertura
- 6.49
- Bid
- 6.29
- Ask
- 6.59
- Minimo
- 6.21
- Massimo
- 6.54
- Volume
- 2.172 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- -17.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -47.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- -61.12%
20 settembre, sabato