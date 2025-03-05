Currencies / EOLS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EOLS: Evolus Inc
6.52 USD 0.11 (1.66%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EOLS exchange rate has changed by -1.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.50 and at a high of 6.76.
Follow Evolus Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EOLS News
- Mizuho reiterates Outperform rating on Evolus stock, maintains $19 target
- Mizuho reiterates Outperform rating on Evolus stock, citing valuation
- Evolus submits final FDA application for mid-face volume filler
- Super Micro Computer Posts Downbeat Q4 Results, Joins Personalis, Snap And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Day One Biopharmaceutical (NASDAQ:DAWN), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
- Evolus stock price target lowered to $20 by H.C. Wainwright on market headwinds
- Evolus stock price target lowered to $18 at BTIG on Q2 revenue miss
- Why Astera Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
- Evolus Q2 2025 slides: Filler launch drives market expansion despite earnings miss
- Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Evolus, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:EOLS)
- Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Haemonetics (HAE) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Jeuveau shows fast onset and long duration in neurotoxin study
- Earnings Preview: Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Evolus - A Slightly Risky Buy Ahead Of Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOLS)
- Evolus Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Tiny Phathom Pharmaceuticals Just An Got FDA Blessing And Big-Time Upside: Buy (PHAT)
- Evolysse™ Recognized in 2025 Shape Skin Awards
- Stifel maintains Evolus stock buy rating, $25 target
- Mizuho maintains Evolus stock Outperform rating and $25 target
- Evolus CFO Sandra Beaver resigns for new role
- Evolysse HA gels outperform Restylane in clinical study
- Evolus Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Evolus, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:EOLS)
Daily Range
6.50 6.76
Year Range
6.21 17.82
- Previous Close
- 6.63
- Open
- 6.61
- Bid
- 6.52
- Ask
- 6.82
- Low
- 6.50
- High
- 6.76
- Volume
- 2.271 K
- Daily Change
- -1.66%
- Month Change
- -14.10%
- 6 Months Change
- -45.35%
- Year Change
- -59.70%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%