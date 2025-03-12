Valute / DRVN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
DRVN: Driven Brands Holdings Inc
16.62 USD 0.27 (1.60%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DRVN ha avuto una variazione del -1.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.58 e ad un massimo di 17.84.
Segui le dinamiche di Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DRVN News
- Canaccord Genuity riconferma il rating Buy su Driven Brands con target a $24
- Canaccord Genuity reiterates Buy rating on Driven Brands stock at $24
- Driven Brands Holdings: Bull Case Remains Attractive (NASDAQ:DRVN)
- Driven Brands appoints Mo Khalid as chief operating officer
- AMD To Rally More Than 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
- JPMorgan upgrades Driven Brands stock rating to Overweight on defensive demand
- Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Driven Brands Q2 2025 slides: leverage ratio at 4.1x as debt reduction continues
- Driven Brands Holdings earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Subway names former Burger King executive as next CEO - WSJ
- Is Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
- Driven Brands Stock: At A Critical Juncture, Navigating Reduced Discretionary Demand
- BTIG starts Driven Brands at Buy, Mister Car Wash at Neutral
- Canaccord raises Driven Brands price target on improved oil change trends
- 10 Under-the-Radar Consumer Goods Stocks With Incredible Growth Potential
- Goldman Sachs starts coverage on auto services stock with mixed ratings
- Palomar Hits Record High, Joins Sector Leaders. Check Out New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight List And More.
- Educator Stride Among Best Of The Best: Check Out Stocks On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight, Other Lists
- Trio Of Gold Miners Pace Large Group Of Stocks New To IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And Big Cap 20 Top Stock Lists
- Axon Joins Two IBD Watchlists, Gold Shines Again: Build Your List Of Stocks To Watch With IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other IBD Top Stock Screens
- This Auto Stock With An Ideal Earnings Rating Offers Entry After 70% Run
- Broadcom Still At Forefront Of AI Revolution: See New Names On IBD 50, IPO Leaders And More
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.58 17.84
Intervallo Annuale
13.47 19.74
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.89
- Apertura
- 17.84
- Bid
- 16.62
- Ask
- 16.92
- Minimo
- 16.58
- Massimo
- 17.84
- Volume
- 3.880 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.60%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.77%
- Variazione Annuale
- 17.29%
20 settembre, sabato