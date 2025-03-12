QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / DRVN
Tornare a Azioni

DRVN: Driven Brands Holdings Inc

16.62 USD 0.27 (1.60%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DRVN ha avuto una variazione del -1.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.58 e ad un massimo di 17.84.

Segui le dinamiche di Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DRVN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
16.58 17.84
Intervallo Annuale
13.47 19.74
Chiusura Precedente
16.89
Apertura
17.84
Bid
16.62
Ask
16.92
Minimo
16.58
Massimo
17.84
Volume
3.880 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.60%
Variazione Mensile
-9.18%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.77%
Variazione Annuale
17.29%
20 settembre, sabato