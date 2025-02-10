Currencies / DRVN
DRVN: Driven Brands Holdings Inc
17.55 USD 0.30 (1.68%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DRVN exchange rate has changed by -1.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.48 and at a high of 17.84.
Follow Driven Brands Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DRVN News
Daily Range
17.48 17.84
Year Range
13.47 19.74
- Previous Close
- 17.85
- Open
- 17.83
- Bid
- 17.55
- Ask
- 17.85
- Low
- 17.48
- High
- 17.84
- Volume
- 1.477 K
- Daily Change
- -1.68%
- Month Change
- -4.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.72%
- Year Change
- 23.85%
