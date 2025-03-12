通貨 / DRVN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
DRVN: Driven Brands Holdings Inc
16.89 USD 0.18 (1.05%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DRVNの今日の為替レートは、-1.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.68の安値と17.15の高値で取引されました。
Driven Brands Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DRVN News
- Canaccord Genuity社、Driven Brands株に対する「買い」評価を24ドルで維持
- Canaccord Genuity reiterates Buy rating on Driven Brands stock at $24
- Driven Brands Holdings: Bull Case Remains Attractive (NASDAQ:DRVN)
- Driven Brands appoints Mo Khalid as chief operating officer
- AMD To Rally More Than 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
- JPMorgan upgrades Driven Brands stock rating to Overweight on defensive demand
- Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Driven Brands Q2 2025 slides: leverage ratio at 4.1x as debt reduction continues
- Driven Brands Holdings earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Subway names former Burger King executive as next CEO - WSJ
- Is Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
- Driven Brands Stock: At A Critical Juncture, Navigating Reduced Discretionary Demand
- BTIG starts Driven Brands at Buy, Mister Car Wash at Neutral
- Canaccord raises Driven Brands price target on improved oil change trends
- 10 Under-the-Radar Consumer Goods Stocks With Incredible Growth Potential
- Goldman Sachs starts coverage on auto services stock with mixed ratings
- Palomar Hits Record High, Joins Sector Leaders. Check Out New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight List And More.
- Educator Stride Among Best Of The Best: Check Out Stocks On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight, Other Lists
- Trio Of Gold Miners Pace Large Group Of Stocks New To IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And Big Cap 20 Top Stock Lists
- Axon Joins Two IBD Watchlists, Gold Shines Again: Build Your List Of Stocks To Watch With IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other IBD Top Stock Screens
- This Auto Stock With An Ideal Earnings Rating Offers Entry After 70% Run
- Broadcom Still At Forefront Of AI Revolution: See New Names On IBD 50, IPO Leaders And More
1日のレンジ
16.68 17.15
1年のレンジ
13.47 19.74
- 以前の終値
- 17.07
- 始値
- 17.09
- 買値
- 16.89
- 買値
- 17.19
- 安値
- 16.68
- 高値
- 17.15
- 出来高
- 3.893 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.05%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -7.70%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.18%
- 1年の変化
- 19.20%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K