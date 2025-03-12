クォートセクション
通貨 / DRVN
株に戻る

DRVN: Driven Brands Holdings Inc

16.89 USD 0.18 (1.05%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DRVNの今日の為替レートは、-1.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.68の安値と17.15の高値で取引されました。

Driven Brands Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DRVN News

1日のレンジ
16.68 17.15
1年のレンジ
13.47 19.74
以前の終値
17.07
始値
17.09
買値
16.89
買値
17.19
安値
16.68
高値
17.15
出来高
3.893 K
1日の変化
-1.05%
1ヶ月の変化
-7.70%
6ヶ月の変化
-0.18%
1年の変化
19.20%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K