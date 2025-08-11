Valute / DNUT
DNUT: Krispy Kreme Inc
3.42 USD 0.22 (6.04%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DNUT ha avuto una variazione del -6.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.42 e ad un massimo di 3.86.
Segui le dinamiche di Krispy Kreme Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.42 3.86
Intervallo Annuale
2.50 12.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.64
- Apertura
- 3.75
- Bid
- 3.42
- Ask
- 3.72
- Minimo
- 3.42
- Massimo
- 3.86
- Volume
- 6.415 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -6.04%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.29%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -30.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- -68.04%
20 settembre, sabato