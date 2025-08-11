QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / DNUT
DNUT: Krispy Kreme Inc

3.42 USD 0.22 (6.04%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DNUT ha avuto una variazione del -6.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.42 e ad un massimo di 3.86.

Segui le dinamiche di Krispy Kreme Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.42 3.86
Intervallo Annuale
2.50 12.67
Chiusura Precedente
3.64
Apertura
3.75
Bid
3.42
Ask
3.72
Minimo
3.42
Massimo
3.86
Volume
6.415 K
Variazione giornaliera
-6.04%
Variazione Mensile
-2.29%
Variazione Semestrale
-30.91%
Variazione Annuale
-68.04%
