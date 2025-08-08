货币 / DNUT
DNUT: Krispy Kreme Inc
3.36 USD 0.24 (7.69%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DNUT汇率已更改7.69%。当日，交易品种以低点3.13和高点3.48进行交易。
关注Krispy Kreme Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
3.13 3.48
年范围
2.50 12.67
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.12
- 开盘价
- 3.13
- 卖价
- 3.36
- 买价
- 3.66
- 最低价
- 3.13
- 最高价
- 3.48
- 交易量
- 6.569 K
- 日变化
- 7.69%
- 月变化
- -4.00%
- 6个月变化
- -32.12%
- 年变化
- -68.60%
