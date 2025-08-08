Moedas / DNUT
DNUT: Krispy Kreme Inc
3.51 USD 0.36 (11.43%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DNUT para hoje mudou para 11.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.26 e o mais alto foi 3.53.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Krispy Kreme Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
DNUT Notícias
Faixa diária
3.26 3.53
Faixa anual
2.50 12.67
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.15
- Open
- 3.35
- Bid
- 3.51
- Ask
- 3.81
- Low
- 3.26
- High
- 3.53
- Volume
- 4.750 K
- Mudança diária
- 11.43%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.29%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -29.09%
- Mudança anual
- -67.20%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh