Currencies / DNUT
DNUT: Krispy Kreme Inc
3.12 USD 0.01 (0.32%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DNUT exchange rate has changed by -0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.07 and at a high of 3.15.
Follow Krispy Kreme Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DNUT News
- Krispy Kreme: Growth Story Gets Fundamentally Challenged (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:DNUT)
- Krispy Kreme appoints Joseph J. Esposito as chief accounting officer
- Arlo and Krispy Kreme have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Krispy Kreme (DNUT)
- Krispy Kreme Slips After JPMorgan Downgrade on Execution Risks
- Why Krispy Kreme Fell Today
- JPMorgan downgrades Krispy Kreme stock to Underweight on turnaround risks
- Why Is Wall Street So Bearish on Krispy Kreme? There's 1 Key Reason.
- Morgan Stanley reiterates Underweight rating on Krispy Kreme stock amid turnaround efforts
- Unlocking Krispy Kreme (DNUT) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects
- Krispy Kreme, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:DNUT)
Daily Range
3.07 3.15
Year Range
2.50 12.67
- Previous Close
- 3.13
- Open
- 3.10
- Bid
- 3.12
- Ask
- 3.42
- Low
- 3.07
- High
- 3.15
- Volume
- 2.246 K
- Daily Change
- -0.32%
- Month Change
- -10.86%
- 6 Months Change
- -36.97%
- Year Change
- -70.84%
