DAL: Delta Air Lines Inc
59.73 USD 0.26 (0.44%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DAL ha avuto una variazione del 0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 58.48 e ad un massimo di 59.93.
Segui le dinamiche di Delta Air Lines Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
58.48 59.93
Intervallo Annuale
34.74 69.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 59.47
- Apertura
- 59.80
- Bid
- 59.73
- Ask
- 60.03
- Minimo
- 58.48
- Massimo
- 59.93
- Volume
- 12.252 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.44%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 41.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- 17.76%
20 settembre, sabato