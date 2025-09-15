QuotazioniSezioni
DAL: Delta Air Lines Inc

59.73 USD 0.26 (0.44%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DAL ha avuto una variazione del 0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 58.48 e ad un massimo di 59.93.

Segui le dinamiche di Delta Air Lines Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
58.48 59.93
Intervallo Annuale
34.74 69.98
Chiusura Precedente
59.47
Apertura
59.80
Bid
59.73
Ask
60.03
Minimo
58.48
Massimo
59.93
Volume
12.252 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.44%
Variazione Mensile
-1.37%
Variazione Semestrale
41.51%
Variazione Annuale
17.76%
