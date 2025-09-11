Currencies / DAL
DAL: Delta Air Lines Inc
57.57 USD 0.84 (1.44%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DAL exchange rate has changed by -1.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.05 and at a high of 57.59.
Follow Delta Air Lines Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
57.05 57.59
Year Range
34.74 69.98
- Previous Close
- 58.41
- Open
- 57.58
- Bid
- 57.57
- Ask
- 57.87
- Low
- 57.05
- High
- 57.59
- Volume
- 5.197 K
- Daily Change
- -1.44%
- Month Change
- -4.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 36.39%
- Year Change
- 13.51%
