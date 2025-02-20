Valute / CMTG
CMTG: Claros Mortgage Trust Inc
3.74 USD 0.20 (5.08%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CMTG ha avuto una variazione del -5.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.72 e ad un massimo di 3.99.
Segui le dinamiche di Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CMTG News
- Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CMTG)
- Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Claros Mortgage Trust Q2 2025 slides: Net loss widens amid aggressive loan resolutions
- Claros Mortgage Trust earnings missed by $0.74, revenue topped estimates
- Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) Could Find a Support Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
- Ellington Financial: Little Impact On Book Value From April Volatility Expected (NYSE:EFC)
- claros mortgage trust amends agreement with jpmorgan chase bank
- Claros Mortgage Trust Stock: A High-Risk Bet On Commercial Property Turnaround (NYSE:CMTG)
- A REIT Revival: Earnings Recap
- Bad Vibes, Positive Results
- Moody's downgrades Claros Mortgage Trust ratings to B2, reviews for more cuts
- Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CMTG)
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.72 3.99
Intervallo Annuale
2.13 7.72
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.94
- Apertura
- 3.99
- Bid
- 3.74
- Ask
- 4.04
- Minimo
- 3.72
- Massimo
- 3.99
- Volume
- 1.203 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.91%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.53%
- Variazione Annuale
- -49.80%
