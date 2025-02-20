QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CMTG
Tornare a Azioni

CMTG: Claros Mortgage Trust Inc

3.74 USD 0.20 (5.08%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CMTG ha avuto una variazione del -5.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.72 e ad un massimo di 3.99.

Segui le dinamiche di Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CMTG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.72 3.99
Intervallo Annuale
2.13 7.72
Chiusura Precedente
3.94
Apertura
3.99
Bid
3.74
Ask
4.04
Minimo
3.72
Massimo
3.99
Volume
1.203 K
Variazione giornaliera
-5.08%
Variazione Mensile
1.91%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.53%
Variazione Annuale
-49.80%
20 settembre, sabato