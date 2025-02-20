Currencies / CMTG
CMTG: Claros Mortgage Trust Inc
3.61 USD 0.25 (6.48%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CMTG exchange rate has changed by -6.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.56 and at a high of 3.84.
Follow Claros Mortgage Trust Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMTG News
Daily Range
3.56 3.84
Year Range
2.13 7.72
- Previous Close
- 3.86
- Open
- 3.84
- Bid
- 3.61
- Ask
- 3.91
- Low
- 3.56
- High
- 3.84
- Volume
- 488
- Daily Change
- -6.48%
- Month Change
- -1.63%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.99%
- Year Change
- -51.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%