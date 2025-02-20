Moedas / CMTG
CMTG: Claros Mortgage Trust Inc
3.91 USD 0.26 (7.12%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CMTG para hoje mudou para 7.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.61 e o mais alto foi 3.91.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CMTG Notícias
- Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CMTG)
- Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Claros Mortgage Trust Q2 2025 slides: Net loss widens amid aggressive loan resolutions
- Claros Mortgage Trust earnings missed by $0.74, revenue topped estimates
- Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) Could Find a Support Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
- Ellington Financial: Little Impact On Book Value From April Volatility Expected (NYSE:EFC)
- claros mortgage trust amends agreement with jpmorgan chase bank
- Claros Mortgage Trust Stock: A High-Risk Bet On Commercial Property Turnaround (NYSE:CMTG)
- A REIT Revival: Earnings Recap
- Bad Vibes, Positive Results
- Moody's downgrades Claros Mortgage Trust ratings to B2, reviews for more cuts
- Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CMTG)
Faixa diária
3.61 3.91
Faixa anual
2.13 7.72
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.65
- Open
- 3.63
- Bid
- 3.91
- Ask
- 4.21
- Low
- 3.61
- High
- 3.91
- Volume
- 407
- Mudança diária
- 7.12%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.54%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.99%
- Mudança anual
- -47.52%
