CMPS
CMPS: COMPASS Pathways Plc - American Depository Shares

4.90 USD 0.18 (3.54%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CMPS ha avuto una variazione del -3.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.82 e ad un massimo di 5.09.

Segui le dinamiche di COMPASS Pathways Plc - American Depository Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.82 5.09
Intervallo Annuale
2.25 6.61
Chiusura Precedente
5.08
Apertura
5.09
Bid
4.90
Ask
5.20
Minimo
4.82
Massimo
5.09
Volume
2.609 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.54%
Variazione Mensile
11.11%
Variazione Semestrale
71.33%
Variazione Annuale
-22.10%
21 settembre, domenica