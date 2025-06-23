Valute / CMPS
CMPS: COMPASS Pathways Plc - American Depository Shares
4.90 USD 0.18 (3.54%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CMPS ha avuto una variazione del -3.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.82 e ad un massimo di 5.09.
Segui le dinamiche di COMPASS Pathways Plc - American Depository Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.82 5.09
Intervallo Annuale
2.25 6.61
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.08
- Apertura
- 5.09
- Bid
- 4.90
- Ask
- 5.20
- Minimo
- 4.82
- Massimo
- 5.09
- Volume
- 2.609 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.54%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 71.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- -22.10%
21 settembre, domenica