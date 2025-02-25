QuotazioniSezioni
CLNE: Clean Energy Fuels Corp

2.65 USD 0.04 (1.49%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CLNE ha avuto una variazione del -1.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.64 e ad un massimo di 2.83.

Segui le dinamiche di Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.64 2.83
Intervallo Annuale
1.30 3.67
Chiusura Precedente
2.69
Apertura
2.75
Bid
2.65
Ask
2.95
Minimo
2.64
Massimo
2.83
Volume
2.097 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.49%
Variazione Mensile
3.11%
Variazione Semestrale
69.87%
Variazione Annuale
-14.79%
20 settembre, sabato