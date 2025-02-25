Valute / CLNE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CLNE: Clean Energy Fuels Corp
2.65 USD 0.04 (1.49%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CLNE ha avuto una variazione del -1.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.64 e ad un massimo di 2.83.
Segui le dinamiche di Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLNE News
- Should You Buy Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) After Golden Cross?
- Clean Energy Fuels: From 2021 Hype To 2025 Reality (NASDAQ:CLNE)
- Why Clean Energy Fuels Stock Raced Nearly 13% Higher Today
- Clean Energy Fuels stock rating downgraded by Jefferies on X15N ramp concerns
- Tesla and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- Atmos Energy (ATO) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Clean Energy completes $29.5 million tax credit sale from RNG projects
- Clean Energy Fuels Stock: The First Billion Is The Hardest (NASDAQ:CLNE)
- Clean Energy Fuels expands incentive plan
- Clean Energy Fuels Has Never Been Cheaper, But Risks Are Getting More Pronounced (NASDAQ:CLNE)
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.64 2.83
Intervallo Annuale
1.30 3.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.69
- Apertura
- 2.75
- Bid
- 2.65
- Ask
- 2.95
- Minimo
- 2.64
- Massimo
- 2.83
- Volume
- 2.097 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.49%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 69.87%
- Variazione Annuale
- -14.79%
20 settembre, sabato