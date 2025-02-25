Currencies / CLNE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CLNE: Clean Energy Fuels Corp
2.60 USD 0.18 (7.44%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CLNE exchange rate has changed by 7.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.45 and at a high of 2.62.
Follow Clean Energy Fuels Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLNE News
- Should You Buy Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) After Golden Cross?
- Clean Energy Fuels: From 2021 Hype To 2025 Reality (NASDAQ:CLNE)
- Why Clean Energy Fuels Stock Raced Nearly 13% Higher Today
- Clean Energy Fuels stock rating downgraded by Jefferies on X15N ramp concerns
- Tesla and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- Atmos Energy (ATO) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Clean Energy completes $29.5 million tax credit sale from RNG projects
- Clean Energy Fuels Stock: The First Billion Is The Hardest (NASDAQ:CLNE)
- Clean Energy Fuels expands incentive plan
- Clean Energy Fuels Has Never Been Cheaper, But Risks Are Getting More Pronounced (NASDAQ:CLNE)
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
2.45 2.62
Year Range
1.30 3.67
- Previous Close
- 2.42
- Open
- 2.45
- Bid
- 2.60
- Ask
- 2.90
- Low
- 2.45
- High
- 2.62
- Volume
- 1.966 K
- Daily Change
- 7.44%
- Month Change
- 1.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 66.67%
- Year Change
- -16.40%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%